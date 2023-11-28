Hit filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj launches production house 'G Squad'

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his consistent blockbusters, including the latest Vijay-starrer 'Leo' has officially announced the launch of his new production house - G Squad. The 'star director' who has previously helmed films, including ‘Maanagaram’, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master' and ‘Vikram’, said he plans to promote the creative potential of his friends by producing their movies.

“I have embarked on a new journey as a producer with G Squad, with the earnest attempt of promoting the creative potential of my friends, and assistants, thereby materialising new movies that align with the demands of film lovers. The love and support of everyone has been a pillar for my directorial ventures. I look forward to the same support in this new attempt as a producer, and the movies created through this production house.”

The star director recently collaborated as a director with superstar Rajinikanth for his magnum opus project tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 171’. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures. The official announcement of his maiden production from the banner will be revealed soon.