Actor Jayaram introduces future son-in-law in latest post. Know details here

Actor Jayaram introduced his daughter Malavika's future groom in a recent social media post. The actor also extended his wishes to the couple and expressed his joy over receiving 'another son'. Jayaram introduced Navaneeth Gireesh while sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony.

"My darling Chakky’s engagement is over. Now, I have another son, Nav Gireesh. I wish both of them all the best for the rest of their lives," Jayaram wrote. Navaneeth, a native of Palakkad, works as a chartered accountant in the UK. He is the son of Gireesh Menon, a member of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad, and a former UN official, and Vatsa. The marriage is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2024, at Guruvayur.

Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, on Thursday. Kalidas, her brother, escorted her to the stage, guiding her by the hand. Malavika was led under an umbrella decorated with flowers by her future sister-in-law, Tarini.

At the engagement ceremony, Jayaram said, "We plan these kinds of ceremonies days and months in advance. Especially, Chakky’s engagement has been a dream that Aswathi and I have been nurturing for many years. I used to tell Kannan stories during his childhood. He likes stories about elephants and would ask me to tell him an elephant story whenever I came back from a film shoot, regardless of the time. Both me and Aswathi would narrate Cinderalla's story to Chakky, when she was a child. I would tell her that a handsome prince would arrive riding a carriage drawn by white horses looking for her. Guruvayurappan brought a prince for Chakky. Many people could not attend the ceremony here, because of the heavy flood in Chennai. Gireesh would remind me that I had the blessings of Guruvayurappan, and everything would be fine. Guruvayurappan ensured everything went well. I pray that God gives me the strength and fortune to conduct this marriage in the presence of Guruvayurappan on the 3rd of May 2024. I seek everyone’s blessings," he said.

Malavika recently revealed her love interest through social media, introducing her fiance to her fans in a post extending birthday greetings to him. However, the post did not provide the name or any details about the person. Kalidas Jayaram's fiance Tarini, 24, was the third runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2021 contest. She has graduated in Visual Communication.