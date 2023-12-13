Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Curry & Cyanide' trailer reveals glimpses into Jolly Joseph's dark tale

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 13, 2023 04:36 PM IST
'Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case'
'Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case'. Photo: Instagram/Christo Tomy
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer for 'Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case' has been released, offering a glimpse into the gripping narrative. Set against the backdrop of the infamous Koodathayi Cyanide Case, where a professor poisoned her family, including a two-year-old, the series is a production by India Today Originals and is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting December 22.

The storyline delves into the disturbing tale of Jolly Joseph, the professor accused of masterminding the cyanide poisoning of six family members, including a toddler. Directed by National Award winner Christo Tomy and edited by the US-based post-production facility, Union Editorial, the documentary aims to unravel the truth hidden beneath Jolly Joseph's public facade. Through firsthand testimonials, it sheds light on the stark contrast between her public image and the sinister reality she concealed.

'Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case' serves as a spotlight on the chilling events of the Koodathayi Cyanide case, prompting audiences to contemplate the fragility of human relationships and the unsettling mysteries concealed within seemingly ordinary lives.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.