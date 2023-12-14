Jigarthanda Double X team overwhelmed by Clint Eastwood's promise to watch film

Even as the recently released Tamil movie 'Jigarthanda Double X' is creating ripples on the internet following its theatre as well as the subsequent OTT release, the director of the film Karthik Subbaraj is on cloud nine, after a candid reaction from Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood. Jigarthanda Double X, which is being released as a prequel to Subbaraj's 2014 release Jigarthanda, presents a character and some scenes making allusions to Eastwood and his films.

Reaction from Eastwood's X team came after Vijay, a film enthusiast, had posted on the social media platform the details of 'Jigarthanda Double X' and the 'tribute' to the Hollywood legend in the movie requesting him to watch it. The team, which maintains Eastwood's X handle, responded by saying that actor is aware of the movie and would watch it once his new film, 'Juror 2' is completed.

Vijay had posted on X, "We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called, Jigarthanda Double X. It's available on Netflix. we have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age. Please watch it once u get some time. (sic)"

Subbaraj expressed his surprise at the whole episode on his Instagram page saying he felt, "So Surreal..." He also thanked Vijay and all other fans who reached out to the 'man himself'.

'Jigarthanda Double X' is about a gangster and an aspiring filmmaker joining hands to create a movie, It has Raghava Lawrence, S J Suryah, Naveen Chandra and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. Set in the 1970s, the cinema itself turns out to be the protagonist and filmmaking in the backdrop of the travails of the downtrodden caught between warring gangsters and police force, the central theme.