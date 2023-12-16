Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Negative comments can't destroy my 46-year-old film legacy: Mohanlal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Mohanlal
Mohanlal. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Mohanlal is set to release his upcoming film 'Neru,' directed by Jeethu Joseph. In a recent interview with Manorama News, Mohanlal clarified that despite being directed by Jeethu Joseph, 'Neru' is distinct from 'Drishyam.' The actor emphasized that the film is a courtroom drama, focusing on debates and discussions within the courtroom.

According to Mohanlal, the success of his movies is a result of collective efforts rather than solely his contribution. He expressed indifference to negative comments about his films, asserting that his 46-year film legacy cannot be undermined by mere criticism.

While discussing his role in 'Neru,' Mohanlal mentioned that he has rarely played the role of an advocate in films like Harikrishnans, Adhipan, and Janakan. However, he highlighted the unique experience of portraying an advocate in a courtroom setting, emphasizing the specific decorum and challenges associated with such scenes.

RELATED ARTICLES

In 'Neru,' the protagonist is portrayed as a simple man who doesn't lay claim to extraordinariness. Mohanlal explained that the movie revolves around how such a character unravels the truth within the confines of a court, offering a new and intriguing experience for him as an actor.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.