Uyir, Ulag twin in red as they celebrate Christmas with Nayanthara's mom. See pics

Tinsel town, just like the rest of the world, celebrated this year's Christmas with a lot of pomp and glory. Many actors took to social media to share photos of the special moments they spent with their loved ones. Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan also joined the festive mood and posted photos of their twin sons celebrating Christmas with Nayanthara's mother.

This is the twins' second Christmas celebration. Photo | Instagram (nayanthara)

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh posted: "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love and prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive,” they wrote. The entire family twinned in red with Uyir and Ulag stealing the show with their cute gestures. This is the twins' second Christmas together. The couple share a strong bond with Nayanthara's mother and often celebrate special occasions with her.

Many people, including celebrities, have commented under the couple's post. Nayanthara and Vignesh, who dated for a long time, tied the knot in an elaborate function last year. The duo welcomed their children on September 26 through surrogacy.

Their decision to opt for surrogacy generated a lot of discussion on social media, since the couple welcomed the twins just three months after their marriage. On the workfront, Nayanthara was last seen in 'Annapoorani' and 'Jawan'.