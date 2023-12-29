From '12th Fail' to 'Berlin': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Hindi)

The film revolves around Ahana (Ananya Panday), Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), close friends in their twenties navigating life's complexities during the era of social media. It explores the interplay of reality, desire, and heartbreak amid the hustle of Mumbai.

Streaming on Netflix from December 26.

12th Fail (Hindi)

'12th Fail' is a biographical drama, adapted from Anurag Pathak's novel of the same name. The movie narrates the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma (portrayed by Vikrant Massey), originating from the Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. Despite facing an initial setback of failing his Class 12 exams, Sharma's remarkable journey propels him to achieve the esteemed position of an IPS officer.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from December 29.

Berlin (Spanish)

The series 'Berlin', spun off from the acclaimed Money Heist, explores the formative years of the intriguing character portrayed by Pedro Alonso. This prequel explores Berlin's life during his prime, offering a glimpse into the complexities of his persona.

Streaming on Netflix from December 29.

The Curse (English)

In this one-of-a-kind, genre-blending series, Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder), a newly married couple, navigate the challenges of conceiving while co-starring in their HGTV show. As they grapple with an alleged curse affecting their marriage, their commendable efforts face disruption from Dougie (Benny Safdie), an eccentric and flawed reality TV producer who sees potential in their story.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from December 29.

Three of Us (Hindi)

Upon receiving a dementia diagnosis, a woman in her middle years chooses to return to her childhood village with her husband. The narrative takes an unforeseen twist as her childhood love becomes part of the journey. Directed by Avinash Arun, this critically acclaimed film features notable performances by Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Streaming on Netflix from December 29.

A Ranjith Cinema (Malayalam)

Aspiring filmmaker Ranjith (Asif Ali) opts to craft a script divided into two parts—one based on fictional events and the other on real incidents—inspired by a series of dramatic occurrences in his life. However, to his astonishment, he soon realizes that the fictional events he penned for his film are unfolding in reality. Now entangled in a criminal investigation, he races against time to avert these events from coming to pass.

Streaming on Netflix from December 29.