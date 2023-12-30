Malayalam
Thalapathy Vijay attacked with slipper at Vijayakanth's funeral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was hassled by a group of people when he arrived to attend the funeral of his mentor and actor Vijayakanth on Friday. One person even flung a slipper directed at the actor at the event.

Vijay had a hard time navigating the sea of cameramen and reporters and looked visibly hassled as he tried to reach the place where Vijayakanth's body was kept, surrounded by his family. The emotional actor spoke with Vijayakanth's family and touched his glass coffin. He took a few seconds to see Vijayakanth one last time before returning.

The video was shared on X by a fan of Vijay, which shows the police and his security personnel trying their best to keep him guarded, as a few people in the crowd tried to touch the actor. As he tried to enter his car, a slipper was flung at him. However, his security guard caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Fans of the superstar and people at large are upset at the mistreatment of Vijay. One user wrote, “He’s unable to even pay homage properly. Can understand fans' love, but this is not the right time guys... The price the celebrities have to pay."

Another wrote, “OMG...#Captain fans are so aggressive...didn't know this..Why??? Any idea?" A third user wrote, “There is a place and time for everything... All celeb fans have to show restraint and dignity when their idols come to pay their respects."
(With IANS inputs)

