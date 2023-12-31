2023, a year of resurgence and record-breaking success for Shah Rukh Khan

The year 2023 undeniably marked a triumphant comeback for the Bollywood maestro, Shah Rukh Khan. Outshining his peers, King Khan accomplished unprecedented success with a string of hits throughout the year, starting with 'Pathaan' on January 25 and culminating with his final release, 'Dunki,' on December 21. This remarkable journey has undoubtedly made 2023 a distinctive and bustling year for Shah Rukh Khan.

As per Sacnilk data, 'Pathaan,' featuring not only SRK but also Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and a cameo appearance by Salman Khan, garnered a staggering Rs 1,055 crore worldwide. The vibrant success of 'Pathaan' not only added to SRK's prolific filmography but also solidified his regal stature in Bollywood.

Why was this comeback much needed for Shah Rukh Khan?

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan asserted his status as the last superstar in Bollywood, a claim that rings true given his unparalleled influence in the industry. SRK's journey began with the television series 'Fauji,' and since then, success has been a constant companion. Affectionately dubbed the 'Bollywood Badshah' by his admirers, SRK has carved an indelible mark in the film fraternity.

However, from 2015 until the preceding year, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan witnessed a fluctuation in his box office performance. The turning point can be traced back to the mixed response garnered by his 2015 film 'Dilwale.' Despite its profitability, the movie failed to resonate with audiences, marking the onset of a phase where SRK's cinematic ventures faced challenges at the box office. Subsequently, films such as 'Raees,' 'Fan,' and 'Zero' emerged as significant setbacks for Shah Rukh Khan. Fans began speculating that the erstwhile formidable SRK was experiencing a decline in his charismatic appeal, and his traditional box office allure seemed to have waned. In 2022, SRK's cinematic presence was limited, with no major releases to his credit, except for cameo appearances in films like 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'

Resurgence with 'Pathaan'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' created a seismic impact at the box office, emerging as a colossal success. While the film encapsulated all the elements of a conventional action entertainer, it was Shah Rukh Khan's unparalleled on-screen charisma and presence that truly elevated the cinematic experience. 'Pathaan' not only shattered numerous box office records but also served as a resounding reassertion of SRK's stardom. Witnessing the 58-year-old actor seamlessly execute various stunts was not only awe-inspiring but also a testament to his full-fledged return to form.

Success followed

Shah Rukh Khan strategically implemented effective box office tactics this year, a pivotal factor contributing to the overwhelming success of his films. Following the triumph of 'Pathaan,' SRK's subsequent release was the Tamil director Atlee's 'Jawan.' Collaborating with Atlee proved to be a masterstroke for SRK, ensuring not only a guaranteed box office triumph but also solidifying his connection with South India. Despite South Indians' enduring love for SRK, witnessing him engage in a movie with Atlee, complete with energetic 'Dappankuthu' dance numbers, was truly mesmerizing.

This move mirrored Rohit Shetty's earlier success with 'Chennai Express.' According to Sacnilk data, 'Jawan' amassed an impressive Rs 1,160 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's last release of the year was Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.' Despite receiving a blend of mixed to positive responses from the audience, the film has been making a significant impact at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, within a mere 10 days of its release, 'Dunki' has successfully amassed Rs 176.22 crore net.