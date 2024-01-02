Malayalam
No more 'Rathamaarey'? Nayanthara ditches famous 'Jailer' song in her New Year post; fans celebrate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 02, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Nayanthara
Nayanthara and family. Photo: Instagram/Nayanthara
Entertainment News

Actress Nayanthara took to Instagram to share her New Year 2024 greetings with fans, featuring pictures alongside her husband Vignesh Shivan and their twins Uyir and Ulag. Her caption expressed wishes for love, luck, and happiness in the upcoming year.

For followers familiar with Nayanthara's Instagram, the absence of the usual song 'Rathamaarey' in this post caught their attention. This song, featured in many of her posts with her sons and husband, is from the Rajinikanth movie 'Jailer,' composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Netizens playfully commented on the change. One user humorously awarded Nayanthara an 'Oscar for stopping Rathamaarey,' while another expressed 'Relief from Rathamaarey.' A third comment read, 'Finally, they stopped using Rathamaarey.' These comments suggest that fans might have been getting a bit bored with the repetition, leaving the question of whether this deviation is a one-time occurrence or a new trend for the actress.

