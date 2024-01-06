'Aadujeevitham' team celebrates A R Rahman’s 57th birthday with special BTS video

The team of 'Aadujeevitham' celebrated Academy Award-winning musician A R Rahman's birthday by posting Behind The Scenes (BTS) footage on the sets of the film. The video features Rahman in the rough terrains of Wadi Rum in Jordan, where the film was shot.

Rahman who lent music to movies in various languages globally, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has composed the music for 'Aadujeevitham' directed by Blessy. The haunting theme music of the movie has also been included in the BTS video.“Wishing the Mozart of Madras @arrahman a very Happy Birthday!” the post on Instagram read. Actor Prithviraj, who plays the protagonist in the movie, also wished the musical maestro.

'Aadujeevitham', which got delayed owing to the pandemic, is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Benyamin. It follows the life of a young man named Najeeb who arrives in the Gulf in hopes of a better life. However, he is taken to the interiors of the desert and forced to live a goat herd's life.

A R Rahman in one of his interviews had called the Blessy directorial 'Aadujeevitham' – Today's Lawrence of Arabia. The film produced by Visual Romance is all set to release in theatres on April 10- in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.