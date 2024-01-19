Top superhero web series for your ultimate weekend binge

Discover the superhero universe this weekend! Check out these five epic web series for an unbeatable binge-watching experience.

The Boys (Running series)

Many people hold the misconception that superheroes are inherently good and altruistic. However, what if they deviate from this expected narrative and reveal a darker, more villainous side? This is precisely the premise of "The Boys," featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr. The series unfolds in a universe where super-powered individuals, though perceived as heroes, are often self-serving and corrupt when not in their heroic roles, working under the powerful corporation Vought International, which exploits and markets them.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Moon Knight (Limited series)

Marvel enthusiasts are likely familiar with the continuous quest of MCU creators to unearth characters or narratives ripe for spin-offs or series. One standout among these endeavours is "Moon Knight," starring the debonair Oscar Isaac. While DC boasts the Dark Knight, Marvel now introduces the Moon Knight. Centred around Marc Spector and Steven Grant, alter egos of a man grappling with dissociative identity disorder (DID), the series explores a mystery entwined with Egyptian gods. Headed by writer Slater and directed by Mohamed Diab, it promises an intriguing exploration.

Available to stream on Disney plus Hotstar

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Marvel's Daredevil', created by Drew Goddard, is an American television series intricately woven into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Based on the Marvel Comics character Daredevil, the show shares continuity with the MCU films and holds the distinction of being the inaugural Marvel Netflix series, paving the way for the crossover miniseries, The Defenders. Led by the talented Charlie Cox, this series is a thrilling watch, featuring a riveting storyline. The story follows a blind lawyer who transforms into a vigilant crusader after sundown, leaving an indelible mark on viewers long after the story concludes.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar in India

Doom Patrol (2019-2023)

Created by Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol is an American superhero series revolving around the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, drawing inspiration from Grant Morrison's influential run on the title. The series highlights characters such as Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), and Vic Stone (Joivan Wade). Following the unconventional heroes of the Doom Patrol, each endowed with powers stemming from tragic circumstances, the team grapples with societal rejection. Niles Caulder, also known as the Chief, a compassionate medical doctor, takes them under his wing, offering residence in his mansion as a sanctuary from the harsh realities of the outside world.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Loki (2021-2023)

Just as Chris Hemsworth gained popularity as Thor, another standout from the Thor movies is Tom Hiddleston, renowned for his portrayal of Loki. With Loki having his own TV series, it's a must-watch. The show follows Loki as he ventures through an expanding and perilous Multiverse in pursuit of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the profound understanding of free will and glorious purpose.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar