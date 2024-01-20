Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi Police nabs Andhra Pradesh native

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 06:08 PM IST
The police had registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC. Photo | Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media. The accused, who is suspected to be the creator of the video, was arrested from Andhra Pradesh and has been brought to Delhi, an official said, adding that he was being interrogated. The police, however, did not divulge further details.

Over two months ago, a video purportedly featuring Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator had gone viral. On further scrutiny, it was unveiled as a deepfake of Zara Patel, a social media influencer who often posts adult content for her followers. On November 10, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Soon after registering the FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to get the URL and other details to identify the accused who made the video and put it on the social media, officials added.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.