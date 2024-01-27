Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

My father is not a 'sanghi': Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 27, 2024 03:31 PM IST
Rajinikanth, Aishwarya
Rajinikanth, Aishwarya. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, during the audio launch event of 'Lal Salaam,' addressed a sensitive matter by affirming that her father, Rajinikanth, is not aligned with any Sanghi ideology. The event, held in Chennai on January 26, provided a platform for Aishwarya to discuss the social media branding her father has faced, bringing him to tears with her words.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared insights into the recent personal attacks her father endured on social media during the event. Expressing her perspective, she said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too." Shedding light on the term 'Sanghi,' she revealed, "In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

In a clear declaration, Aishwarya stated, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam.'"

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.