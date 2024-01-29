Netflix announces release date of docu-series ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’

Indrani Mukerjea is set to reveal details about the Sheena Bora murder case in an upcoming Netflix documentary series titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'. Netflix India unveiled the poster on Monday, announcing the series premiere on the OTT platform next month. In the poster, Indrani’s face is partially covered, adding an air of mystery. She gained notoriety in 2015 for her alleged involvement in the 2012 murder f Sheena Bora.

Netflix India shared the release date for the series in an Instagram caption, stating, 'A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family’s darkest secrets at the centre of it all. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!'

The documentary promises to delve into the layers of the ‘sensational’ murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent 2015 arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, who was previously married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea. The series aims to unravel the intricate details of a case that captured the nation's attention.