A healthy conversation on toxic masculinity started because of 'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal,' released in theatres on December 1, has stirred polarizing reviews, with criticisms emerging for allegedly promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity. Some netizens have even called for the removal of the movie from Netflix due to its content.

In a recent interview with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the criticism surrounding 'Animal' and its portrayal of toxic masculinity. He acknowledged the importance of the ongoing conversation, stating, "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."

Within the film, Ranbir Kapoor portrays an intense character fixated on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Moreover, 'Animal' is slated to have a sequel titled 'Animal Park.' However, details about the sequel remain shrouded in secrecy as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to work on the script.