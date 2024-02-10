A R Rahman applauds Bharat Goel's rendition of 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'

Music composer Bharat Goel, famous for creating music in a unique way, was in for a surprise when Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman praised him for recreating the track ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Tamasha’.

Bharat recently took a byte of singer Arijit Singh crooning casually on a media boom mic at a press event and weaved a completely different track around the raw vocals of Arijit with a new programming.

Rahman, who loved the track, reposted it on his Instagram, giving the badge of approval to his fellow composer.

Reacting to the same, Bharat said, "I am beyond thrilled to have the privilege of collaborating with A.R. Rahman on Instagram. His validation of my work is truly humbling and inspiring."

Rahman has a legacy that transcends borders and generations. His involvement in this collaboration not only showcases his willingness to embrace new avenues of creativity but also serves as a testament to Bharat's talent.

(With IANS inputs)