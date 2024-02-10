Even with Rajinikanth's extended cameo, 'Lal Salaam' fails to ignite box office on day 1

'Lal Salaam', starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and an extended cameo appearance by superstar Rajinikanth saw a sluggish start at the box office. Directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, the much-anticipated and highly hyped film hit theatres on Friday but failed to garner the expected response.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam's opening day collections amounted to an estimated Rs 4.3 crore nett in India. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 30.35 per cent on Friday, with the highest turnout observed in Pondicherry at 39.25 per cent. Originally slated for release during the Pongal festival in January, the new release date was recently announced by production house Lyca Productions.

'Lal Salaam' presents a sports drama intertwined with a nuanced exploration of religious unity. The film also features Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles, adding depth to its ensemble cast.