200-year-old Kottayam ‘mana’ moves HC against Mammootty-starrer ‘Bramayugam’

Kochi: With just a couple of days left for the theatrical release of 'Bramayugam', a horror thriller set in the late 18th century, the 200-year-old Punjamon Illam (Namboodiri homestead) based in Kottayam has moved the High Court seeking the withdrawal of the censor certificate granted to the much-anticipated Mammootty-starrer film.

The family has approached the Kerala High Court, pointing out that 'Kunjumon Potti' or 'Punjamon Potti' played by Mammootty in the film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, pertains to their family name and family title, and that the character in the film is shown practicing dark magic. “It will affect the reputation of their family.”

The court issued notices to the parties concerned based on the plea. The petition pointed out that the famed book ‘Aithihyamala’ by Kottarathil Sankunni mentioned the Punjamon Illam and that the family traditionally performed poojas and mantras. However, the details coming out in connection with the film 'Bramayugam' suggest that it is their story taken from ‘Aithihyamala.’

However, the protagonist of the story, Kunjamon Potti, ‘practices dark magic’. The plea argued that this would bring ill repute to the family in the society.

Moreover, the film starring an actor like Mammootty will influence a lot of people, the family argued. “Neither the director nor others behind the film have contacted us in any way to explain anything about it to us. We are afraid such a portrayal is intended to deliberately defame the family in the midst of society.” The petition also sought the removal of the names and references to their family used in the picture.