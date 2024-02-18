Ranveer Singh to play 'Shaktimaan' in Basil Joseph directorial: Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to don the iconic cape as he takes on the role of Shaktimaan, according to reports from Pinkvilla. The actor is slated to play the titular character in an upcoming film directed by Basil Joseph.

Scheduled to commence production in May next year, the much-anticipated project is aiming for a 2026 release date.

However, before diving into the world of 'Shaktimaan', Ranveer Singh is committed to fulfilling his obligations for another highly awaited venture: Farhan Akhtar's directorial, 'Don 3'. The successful franchise was previously spearheaded by Shah Rukh Khan.

The buzz around Ranveer's casting as 'Shaktimaan' gained momentum after a cryptic hint dropped by actor Tovino Thomas during an Instagram live session in September 2023. Celebrating the announcement that his film '2018' had been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, Tovino hinted at a potential collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Basil Joseph.