Mohanlal-starrer 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' to release on a major OTT platform this week

The Mohanlal-starrer 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which hit theatres last month has locked its OTT release date. The film, directed by celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, features Mohanlal as a warrior who travels far and wide, dominating those lands with his legendary strength. The film opened to mixed reviews but was well praised for its cinematography.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' was made at a budget of Rs 65 crore and was bankrolled by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, Saregama and Amen Movie Monastery. The film features non-Malayali actors, including Sonali Kulkarni as Rangapattinam Rangarani and Danish Sait as Chamathakan. Hareesh Peradi who plays Ayyanar appears in a prominent role throughout the film, which also features Manikandan Achari, Manoj Moses, Kartha Nandi, among others.

The film, which was shot largely in Rajasthan, was split into two parts, owing to its length. Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is known for his unique style of filmmaking, said the sequel or prequel can happen only with people's acceptance of the movie.

On Monday, Disney+Hotstar announced the digital premier of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. The film will start streaming on February 23.