Samantha completes 14 years in films; Nayanthara congratulates her

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates 14 years in the entertainment industry. Many prominent figures from the industry congratulated her. Among them was actress Nayanthara. Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a selfie video from an airplane, reflecting on her cinematic journey. Captioning the post with "14 years already… What!!!", she accompanied it with AR Rahman’s track 'Ee Hridayam'.

In 2010, Samantha stepped into the world of acting with a cameo role in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Tamil film 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'. However, the same year she had her first lead role in with Telugu romance film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’.

Samantha then shared a screenshot of X, where #14yearsofSamanthalegacy was seen trending.

The actress captioned it: “Could have been a little subtle but what the heck… I love you mostest.”

Actress Nayanthara, who is also a good friend of Samantha, took to her stories to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

She shared a picture of Samantha and wrote: “Congratulations on 14 years of Sam… More power to you.”

To which, Samantha replied: “Thank you my beautiful Nayanthara.”

On the work front, Samantha, who made her Hindi series debut with ‘The Family Man 2’ in 2021, will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of the American TV series 'Citadel'. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem.

(With IANS inputs)