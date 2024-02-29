'Premalu' Telugu to be out on this date. Here's the new poster

The Telugu dubbed version of the superhit Malayalam movie 'Premalu' is expected to hit theatres soon. Last week, reports had emerged that the film's Telugu dubbing rights have been acquired by S S Rajamouli's son S S Karthikeya. This is a huge achievement for the Malayalam movie, which has already grossed over Rs 63 crore in box office collections.

The film's fresh treatment and performances by the actors appealed to the audiences and were crucial factors for the movie's success. The film is set mostly in Hyderabad. Bhavana Studios, the makers of the film, released the Telugu poster of the movie, which will hit theatres on March 8.

'Premalu' is Girish A D's third directorial. His previous films 'Thaneermathan Dinangal' and 'Super Sharanya' were also well-received by the audience. 'Premalu' revolves around a fresh-out-of-college student who is struggling with his relationships. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles in the movie, supported by Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap and Akhila Bhargavan in supporting roles. Yash Raj Films acquired the global distribution rights of the film, while the film's digital rights have been bagged by Disney+Hotstar.