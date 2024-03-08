From 'Anweshippin Kandethum' to 'Merry Christmas': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Merry Christmas (Tamil/Hindi)

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set in 1980s Bombay. The story follows Albert (played by Sethupathi) who reunites with the city and crosses paths with a lonely mother, Maria (portrayed by Kaif), and her child on Christmas Eve. As the night unfolds, their meeting takes a dark turn with the discovery of a dead body in Maria's apartment.

Streaming on Netflix from March 8.

Anweshippin Kandethum (Malayalam)

After a successful theatrical run, Anweshippin Kandethum is now streaming on Netflix less than a month after its cinematic release.

The movie explores two significant crimes that rocked Kerala, along with the ensuing investigations. Split into two parts, the first half focuses on the past, depicting Anand Narayanan's (played by Tovino Thomas) leadership in an investigation and the consequences that shape his future. In the second half, a distinct investigation unfolds, bringing forth fresh challenges and revelations. Read our review here

Streaming on Netflix from March 8.

Damsel (English)

'Damsel' is a fantasy film helmed by Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The story follows Brown, portraying a dutiful damsel chosen by her queen to wed a handsome prince. However, her fantasy transforms into a nightmare as she discovers she's a pawn in the royal family's scheme to settle an ancient debt through sacrifice. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must battle for her survival.

Streaming on Netflix from March 8.

Showtime (Hindi)

Helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' promises to be an epic saga of legacy and ambition within the realm of cinema. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy in the lead, Offering viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of Bollywood's multi-million dollar industry, the film delves into themes of nepotism and power struggles at the summit.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 8.

HanuMan (Telugu)

Penned and directed by Prashanth Varma, the Telugu-language superhero flick 'HanuMan unfolds in the fictional realm of Anjanadri. The story revolves around Hanumanthu (portrayed by Sajja), a small-time thief bestowed with the divine abilities of Lord Hanuman. Tasked with safeguarding the inhabitants of Anjanadri, Hanumanthu confronts Michael, who harbours aspirations of attaining unparalleled power to become a formidable superhero.

Streaming on Zee5 from March 8.

Poor Things (English)

In 'Poor Things', produced by Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (played by Willem Dafoe) revives a young woman named Bella Baxter (portrayed by Stone). Under Baxter's care, Bella is free to explore and learn. Accompanied by the charming but morally questionable barrister Duncan Wedderburn (played by Mark Ruffalo), Bella embarks on a whirlwind journey across countries, driven by her thirst for worldly experiences. Determined to challenge the prejudices of her time, Bella fights fervently for equality and freedom.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 7.

Rani- The Real Story (Malayalam)

Shanker Ramakrishnan's 'Rani- The Real Story', starring Bhavana is a crime drama that revolves around the death of a politician. The women in politician Dharmarajan's life, including his sister, wife and his mistress are interrogated for answers, while the domestic help Rani is taken into custody.

Streaming on Manorama Max from March 7.