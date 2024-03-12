Prithviraj reveals why he never wanted daughter Alankrita to watch his films

Actor Prithviraj has revealed the real reason why he does not show his films to his nine-year-old daughter Alankrita. The actor, during a press meet held as part of 'Aadujeevitham' promotions in Kochi on Monday, said he will make an exception with 'Aadujeevitham', but only when she is ready for it.

“I have not shown my films to my daughter till now because she would see her father and not a movie character on screen. I have given a similar answer during one of my interviews earlier, but it was taken out of context. People questioned how I could ask families to come to theatres to watch my films when I myself don't show my movies to my daughter. This is why. I believe I will show her 'Aadujeevitham' to make her experience true cinema and also because she will be able to understand better that I am an actor by profession,” he said.

Prithviraj also spoke about his personal and professional journey during the making of 'Aadujeevitham.' According to him, he lost a lot of weight during the first schedule. Filmmaker Blessy, who was also present at the press conference, spoke about the difficulties the cast and crew faced during the shoot in the desert. 'Aadujeevitham' which has a star cast will hit theatres on March 28. Music maestro A R Rahman has composed music for the film.