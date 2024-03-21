Wanted either Hans Zimmer or AR Rahman to do 'Aadujeevitham': Prithviraj

When Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after director Blessy and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran had discussed it, there was palpable excitement. Based on the true story of Malayali immigrant Najeeb who went through a hellish experience in Saudi Arabia, The Goat Life is all set to release on March 28.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj Sukumaran discussed the film. When asked about choosing AR Rahman to compose the music, Prithviraj recalled their deliberations in 2009. At the time, they had considered both Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for the project. Despite believing they had a better chance with Zimmer, given Rahman's recent Oscar win and high demand, they reached out to both. While Zimmer expressed interest, Rahman immediately agreed after a brief 30-minute narration.

Prithviraj noted Rahman's ability to recognize something special, as initially planned for one song and background score expanded to four songs due to Rahman's enthusiasm. Rahman even visited the shooting location in Jordan to immerse himself in the desert atmosphere. Prithviraj also expressed gratitude for Rahman's investment in the film.