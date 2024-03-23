Samyuktha Varma and Biju Menon's rare appearance at Guruvayur temple goes viral

Star couple Samyuktha Varma and Biju Menon's pictures from their recent visit to Guruvayur temple have been making waves on the internet. The couple, who rarely make public appearances together, were spotted in traditional outfits and warmly smiled at the media that surrounded them.

Samyuktha Varma, originally from Thrissur, made her debut in movies with 'Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal' in 1999 while she was studying at Kerala Varma College. Despite her brief 4-year acting career, she portrayed some impactful characters on screen.

After her marriage to Biju Menon, Samyuktha chose to step away from the film industry. She has since embraced yoga, becoming a yoga instructor in addition to practising it regularly. The love story between Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma blossomed during their acting days.

Most recently, Biju Menon was seen in Riyas Shereef's film 'Thundu'.