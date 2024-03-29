Malayalam
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth put marriage rumours to rest with engagement announcement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2024 02:41 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Photo: Instagram
Amid ongoing speculation about their relationship, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirmed their engagement with a joint Instagram post on Thursday. The couple shared a selfie showcasing their engagement rings, with Aditi captioning the image, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth posted the same image with the caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Rumors about their impending marriage had been circulating online since Wednesday. Aditi was absent from the Heeramandi event held in Mumbai, with the show's host suggesting she couldn't attend because she had "married." However, it has now been revealed that the couple got engaged on Thursday.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth previously co-starred in the 2021 romantic-action film Maha Samudram.

