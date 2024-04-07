Vignesh Shivan reveals how Dhanush played cupid in his relationship with Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan form one of the most adored couples in the South film industry. Their love for each other often finds expression through social media.

Recently, they disclosed that it was Dhanush who acted as the matchmaker, bringing them together. In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Vignesh shared, “Dhanush sir facilitated the introduction by having me narrate the story of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan to Nayan.

She found it appealing, and once she came on board, I was able to enlist Vijay Sethupathi, who initially had reservations about the script. The film provided ample opportunity for me to spend time with her, and our relationship developed within a year.”

Reflecting on their early days together, Nayanthara mentioned that they were initially assessing their compatibility. However, their connection evolved naturally. She remarked, “It was very organic... we just followed the natural course. After three months, both of us realized that this was the real deal.”