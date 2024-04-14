Sreenivasan reviews son Vineeth's 'Varshangalkku Shesham', Dhyan's 'acting prowess'

Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest film 'Varshangalkku Shesham', which hit theatres on April 11, is making waves at the box office. Now, Vineeth's father and actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan has shared his views about the film. Sreenivasan praised the film and joked that his sons, including Dhyan, did exactly what he taught them to do.

Vineeth and Dhyan's mother Vimala also accompanied Sreenivasan. 'Varshangalkku Shesham' revolves around two youngsters who leave their hometown to follow their passion. Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan play lead roles in the movie.

“There are several moments I liked in the movie. It did remind me of my younger times,” said the veteran actor in response to a reporter's query regarding the movie.

Varshangalkku Shesham also features Basil Joseph, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others in prominent roles. The film is Vineeeth's latest venture after 'Hridayam'. Most of Vineeth's movies explore friendship and love and were hits at the box office.