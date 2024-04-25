Mammootty's granddaughter Maryam steals the show at Kunjan's daughter's wedding

Actor Mammootty and his family recently attended the wedding of actor Kunjan's daughter, Swathi Kunjan. Mammootty and his family have a close relationship with Kunjan's family. However, the star attraction among the attendees was not the superstar himself, but his granddaughter, Maryam, daughter of actor Dulquer Salmaan. Maryam, exuding cheerfulness, was spotted in a jovial mood at the wedding, happily holding her grandfather's hand.

Mammootty, accompanied by his wife Sulfath, and children Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amaal, and daughter Surumi, graced the occasion with their presence. Mammootty warmly greeted the newly married couple on stage while holding Maryam's hands. A video of the megastar playfully interacting with Maryam, playing with her hair, quickly gained traction on social media.

The bond between Mammootty and Maryam has always garnered attention, with their pictures often going viral. Even during the Covid pandemic, images of Mammootty tying Maryam's hair became viral sensations. Dulquer Salmaan has also spoken in numerous interviews about the special relationship his father shares with Maryam.