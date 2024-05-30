Dulquer Salmaan to play bank cashier in multilingual movie 'Lucky Baskhar'. Release date out

Chennai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming multilingual movie 'Lucky Baskhar', which chronicles the journey of an ordinary bank cashier, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on September 27. The actor was last seen in Abhilash Joshiy's Malayalam movie 'King of Kotha'.

The film, which is directed by Venky Atluri, who wrote and helmed blockbusters, including ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Sir Vaathi’, features Dulquer as the titular character 'Lucky Baskhar'. The film is reportedly set in the late '80s and early '90s. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady opposite Dulquer in the movie.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Souianva of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas produced the film being presented by Srikara Studios. Noted composer G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film with Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer.

National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are also part of the project. The film, which is in its final leg of shooting, will be released in theatres worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.