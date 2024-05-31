From 'The First Omen' to 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

The First Omen (English)

A prequel to the classic horror franchise 'The Omen', this instalment explores the origins of the Antichrist through themes of faith and darkness. The story follows Margaret, a young American woman sent to Rome to begin her service to the church, where she uncovers a sinister conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 30.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (English)

In this sequel, Kevin Hart (playing a fictionalized version of himself) embarks on an audacious quest to become an action star, pushing boundaries to new heights. Determined to redefine the genre with an unscripted action movie, his grand vision is jeopardized by a vendetta from his past.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 30.

Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

In this season, the characters of Panchayat find themselves caught up in matters of the heart and politics. Returning cast members include Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, who will reprise their roles.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 28.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)

This biographical drama, directed by and starring Randeep Hooda, portrays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India's independence movement. The film chronicles Savarkar's journey from his law studies in London to his revolutionary actions against British rule.

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 28.

Eric (English)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this limited series as Vincent, a celebrated puppeteer in 1980s New York, whose life falls apart when his young son, Edgar, disappears on his way to school. Struggling with intense guilt and despair, Vincent becomes obsessed with bringing to life a blue monster puppet, Eric, inspired by his son's drawings, believing it holds the key to Edgar's return.

Streaming on Netflix from May 30.