Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

I prefer being called 'Mammukka', not megastar: Mammootty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2024 10:54 AM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty, widely recognized as the 'Megastar' of Indian cinema, recently opened up about the origins of his famous title. Despite its grandeur, he prefers to be called 'Mammukka'.
During a recent interview with Khalid Al Ameri on his YouTube channel, Mammootty reflected on his initial encounter with the 'Megastar' title. This moment occurred at a press meet in Dubai in 1987, where the local media honoured him with the designation.
Also Read: Mammootty insists 'quitting will be my last breath'

He pointed out that this title originated in Dubai, not India.
Mammootty expressed gratitude for the recognition but clarified that he does not actively embrace the 'Megastar' label. Instead, he favours the more affectionate nickname 'Mammukka', cherished by his fans.
Professionally, Mammootty's latest film, the action thriller 'Turbo,' has been well-received, earning praise and achieving box-office success.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE