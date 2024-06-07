From 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Varshangalkku Shesham (Malayalam)

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, the movie follows the journey of two young men who leave their hometown to pursue success in the film industry. One achieves his dream of becoming a successful director, while the other struggles to make a mark. They plan to collaborate but encounter new obstacles along the way.

Streaming on SonyLIV from June 7.

Blackout (Hindi)

'Blackout' is a dark comedy starring Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and Vikrant Massey. The film centres on Lenny, a crime reporter who becomes entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

Streaming on JioCinema from June 7.

105 Minuttess (Telugu)

'105 Minutes' is a horror movie starring Hansika Motwani as Jaanu, the sole character in the film. When Jaanu returns home after a shopping trip, she discovers eerie occurrences unfolding inside her house.

Streaming on Aha from June 7.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Hindi)

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is a science fiction action film featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Captain Misha leads her team, including Freddy and Rocky, on a mission to retrieve a stolen advanced weapon and prevent the destruction of India.

Streaming on Netflix from June 6.

Perfect Match Season 2 (English)

The creators of the dating reality show 'Perfect Match' are back with an exciting new season. Witness singles joining the game show in pursuit of true love. The most compatible couple will earn special powers to influence other couples and act as matchmakers in the upcoming dating drama.

Streaming on Netflix from March 7.

Maidaan (Hindi)

'Maidaan', featuring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, portrays the inspiring journey of the legendary football coach who revolutionized Indian football from 1952 to 1962. The film celebrates India's remarkable achievements at the Olympics and Asian Games.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 5.