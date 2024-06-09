First-look posters of Jyothirmayi and Sharafudheen add to anticipation for Amal Neerad's film

Director Amal Neerad has continued to build excitement for his upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film by unveiling two new intriguing posters featuring additional cast members. Following the surprise release of first-look posters for Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban, these latest reveals have added to the anticipation.

One of the new character posters showcases Malayalam actress Jyothirmayi, who is seen sporting a jumpsuit and holding a gun, hinting at a gritty and intense role. Another poster features Sharafudheen, depicted in a checked shirt with a cigarette in his mouth, exuding a raw and edgy vibe. Both posters contribute to the dark action thriller atmosphere, further heightening fans' excitement.

The director also unveiled character posters featuring Veena Nandakumar and Srinda from his upcoming action thriller.

Previously, Amal Neerad had revealed the first-look posters of Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban from this highly anticipated action thriller. So far, only character posters have been released, with fans eagerly awaiting the title and more details about the film.

The filmmakers have announced that additional key details will be disclosed today. Currently in production, the film is slated for an Onam 2024 release.