Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya to tie knot on June 14. Photos of pre-wedding festivities out

Arjun Sarja's daughter and actor Aishwarya who is all set to tie the knot on June 14 is busy with the pre-wedding festivities. Photos from the events are going viral on social media. The actor looked resplendent as she wore a white kurta to her haldi ceremony. While most of the family members also opted to wear white, Aishwarya's mother Niveditha was seen wearing a yellow saree. The haldi ceremony was themed 'Cover me in sunshine.'

Meanwhile, photos from Aishwarya's mehendi ceremony have also gone viral. The actor wore a bright yellow outfit designed by Anamika Khanna. While most of the pre-wedding festivities were attended by family members, actor Vishal attended Aishwarya's sangeeth ceremony. The two had acted together in the 2013 film 'Pattathu Yaanai'. Vishal who was dressed in a blue kurta to the sangeeth ceremony shared a photo with the caption, “All set for my dearest Arjun sir’s angel, my dearest Aishu and Umapathy’s #Sangeeth. Lil jitters but since it's a family one I’ll be fine, I suppose,” he wrote

Aishwarya and her fiance Umapathy Ramaiah will get married at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The couple met on the sets of the reality show 'Survivor Tamil'. They got engaged on October 28, last year.