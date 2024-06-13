‘Thegidi’ actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead at his house in Chennai: Reports

Actor Pradeep K Vijayan was found dead at his Chennai residence on June 12. Concern arose when a friend, unable to reach him for two days, alerted the police. Upon their arrival, they found Pradeep dead. His body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem, and the cause of death is currently under investigation.

Reports indicate that Pradeep had recently experienced shortness of breath and dizziness. After numerous unanswered calls over two days, a friend decided to visit his home. When repeated knocks went unanswered, the police were contacted.

Pradeep, affectionately known as 'Pappu,' made his debut in 2013. He appeared in several films, including 'Thegidi' starring Janani and 'Hey Sinamika.' His most recent role was in S. Kathiresan's film 'Rudhran,' starring Raghava Lawrence. Pradeep also has a supporting role in Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja,' which is set to release in theatres on June 14.