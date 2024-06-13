Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2' release pushed back: Reports

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', initially scheduled for release on August 15, has reportedly been postponed. According to sources, director Sukumar is still working on completing the film's shooting and the subsequent post-production tasks.

With 'Pushpa: The Rule' potentially vacating the August 15 slot, new films from the Tamil and Hindi film industries are eyeing this prime release date. The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' have yet to make an official statement regarding these postponement rumours.

Reports indicate that there is still about a month of shooting left for 'Pushpa: The Rule', with Sukumar aiming to wrap it up by July. Although an official announcement is awaited, it seems the decision has already been communicated to distributors within the trade circles.

The initial release of 'Pushpa 2' on August 15 led many films across various industries to choose alternative release dates to avoid clashing with the Allu Arjun starrer. 'Pushpa: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, is a sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and has been in production for over a year.