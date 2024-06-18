Fans awaiting 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to wait six more months, release rescheduled for December

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will have to wait an additional six months, as the pan-India film is now set to hit theatres on December 6. On Monday, Allu Arjun took to social media to announce the official delay, stating, "#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024." Last week, the August 15 scheduled release of the film was indefinitely postponed because of some post-production work.

The original editor of the film, Karthika Srinivas, has left the project with Navin Nooli, who is currently working on the final cuts of the film, taking over his role.

Sources said director Sukumar is considering revisiting some parts of the film because of the VFX and wants to reshoot them for better quality. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

(With IANS inputs)