Nayanthara attends 'Nesippaya' first look launch, gets criticised for skipping own film promotions

Actor Nayanthara who is known to make very few appearances in public, surprised everyone when she attended the first look launch of the film 'Nesippaya' directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The actor looked graceful as she arrived in a sheer black sari, which she paired with a sleeveless black blouse. As she took the stage, Nayanthara revealed why she decided to attend the event.

“I usually don't go for any events. But this film is very special to me, because it's from my director Vishnu Vardhan. It is like a family event for me," she said.

Nayanthara had played a prominent role in Vishnu Vardhan's film 'Arrambham', which released in 2013. Since then she has shared a warm relationship with the director.

Though some people appreciated the actor for attending the function, many others criticised her for skipping her own film promotions. Many also schooled Nayanthara, asking her to show commitment to producers of the films she has acted in.

Nayanthara (L) in her debut film 'Manassinakkare'. The actor in Gold (R). Photos | Imdb

Nayanthara who was last seen in 'Jawan', headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make a grand comeback in Mollywood with a slew of films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in 'Dear Students' opposite Nivin Pauly, who was her co-star in the super hit film 'Love Action Drama'.

Nayanthara who made her debut in movies with the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Manassinakkare' appeared in a few more films in Malayalam, following which she shifted base to Kollywood, where she emerged a superstar. She played a cameo in 'Gold' directed by Alphonse Puthren.