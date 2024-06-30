Jim Sarbh issues clarification after netizens claim actor mocked Ranveer Singh in old video

Mumbai: Actor Jim Sarbh has come out with a clarification regarding an old video, where he supposedly mocked Ranveer Singh's acting process. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sarbh can be heard saying, "There are those actors who say, 'I was so immersed in my character that I needed therapy for weeks afterward.' I was like, 'Shut up bro. You didn't even know your lines on the day, what nonsense.”

The comment was made soon after Ranveer had spoken about his preparation process for his character in 'Padmaavat'. Sarbh, who also acted in the film, now issued a clarification on Instagram. “I find this almost absurd to have to clarify, but since folks are running wild with the videos and the articles: Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh.” He said that the viral video byte being shared is from “Made in Heaven” Season 2 promotions. Jim added: “5 whole years since Padmaavat came out. 5 years.”

He then said that he had only 'lovely' things to talk about Ranveer. “I only had lovely things to say about Ranveer as a co-actor -- look it up. I still do,” he added. Sarbh continued, “Also: it is not an attack on process. I love the process, and I love actors. The video is making fun of actors who exaggerate their process.”

“I'm sure you've all met people who talk about their work more than do their work. Can't wait for the next article or video shooting off my shoulder.” Jim captioned the post: “I usually don’t respond to speculative videos and articles, because they’re boring and I assume people know better. Of course, just like some of you, I assumed wrong. "Too many people have forwarded me things, and now journalists/interviewers are ‘identifying’ me as a ‘critic’, despite me never having mentioned anyone at all, let alone @ranveersingh. @ranveersingh ‘Spiders’ by System of a Down.”