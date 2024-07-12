From 'Wild Wild Punjab' to 'Kakuda': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Wild Wild Punjab (Hindi)

'Wild Wild Punjab' is a hilarious comedy centred on Rajesh Khanna, affectionately called Khanne (played by Varun Sharma), who is struggling to cope with a recent breakup. Determined to confront his ex-girlfriend at her wedding, he embarks on a tumultuous road trip with his best friends: Maan Arora (Sunny Singh), Honey Singh (Manjot Singh), and Gaurav Jain (Jassi Gill).

Streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Kakuda (Hindi)

Set in Rathodi, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Sarpotdar delivers another horror comedy following his success with 'Munjya'. This film delves into a strange local ritual requiring every household to open a small door at precisely 7:15 pm daily to avoid the wrath of a mysterious entity. Sonakshi Sinha plays Indira, a determined scientist who gets caught up in this bizarre tradition after marrying Sunny, portrayed by Saqib Saleem. Adding a comedic twist to the eerie events is Riteish Deshmukh’s character, Victor, a quirky ghost hunter.

Streaming on ZEE5 from July 12.

Pill (Hindi)

In Pill, Riteish Deshmukh stars as Dr. Prakash, a determined physician who ventures into the dark side of the Indian pharmaceutical sector. Alongside three whistle-blowers, Prakash takes on the formidable Forever Cure, revealing a tangled web of corruption involving drug companies, intermediaries, and medical professionals.

Streaming on JioCinema from July 12.

Vanished into the Night (English/Italian)

Renato De Maria directs Vanished into the Night, an American film centred on Elena, a psychiatrist who relocates to Puglia, Italy, driven by her love for Pietro, a man with a turbulent past.

After marrying and having two children, they dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse to transform it into a hotel. However, their plans falter, leading to a breakup between Pietro and Elena

The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Massimiliano Gallo.

Streaming on Netflix from July 12.

Me (English)

'Me' explores a world where reality intertwines with dreams. Young Ben, a vibrant 12-year-old, uncovers a hidden power that allows him to alter his surroundings and his very being. His adventure begins when Max, his insightful stepsister, leads him through a maze of ancient prophecies and hidden truths that lie beneath their seemingly ordinary town. Together, they unravel the secrets of fate that could transform the lives of everyone in their world.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from July 12.