Manju Warrier, Vijay Sethupathi all set to romance each other in ‘Viduthalai 2’. See first look posters

After the incredible box office and critical success of ‘Viduthalai’, the makers are back with ‘Viduthalai 2.’ Two first look posters of the movie are out and they are already creating a buzz. The movie helmed by Vetrimaran stars Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Anurag Kashyap, Kishore, Goutham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan. 'Viduthalai 2' is bankrolled by Elride Kumar for the banner of RS Infotainment.

Actors Manju Warrier and Attakathi Dinesh were not part of the first part and were newly added in the sequel. Reports suggest the second part of the movie will revolve mostly around Perumal Vaathiyaar’s (Vijay) character.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Perumal Vaathiyaar in the movie. Photo: Instagram

One of the posters reveal a possible love track between Manju and Vijay’s characters. Meanwhile, legendary music director Ilayaraaja has composed the music of the film, which is expected to release in the coming months. The crew said that the filming is almost in its final stages. R Velraj is the cameraman while Jacky is the project’s art director. Editing is by Ramar and Uthara Menon is the costume designer. The stunt sequences are choreographed by noted action directors Peter Hein and Stunt Shiva. T Udayakumar is the sound designer while R Hariharasudan is the VFX artist. Pratheesh Sekhar is the PRO of ‘Viduthalai 2.’