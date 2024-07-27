Two nabbed at TVM theatre for filming Dhanush starrer 'Raayan'

Two individuals involved in recording movies from theatres and distributing pirated copies have been apprehended. They were caught at the Aries Plex Theater in Thiruvananthapuram while filming the Tamil film Raayan on a mobile phone. Reports suggest that the group responsible for distributing the pirated copies is from Madurai.

The gang was recorded filming movies on their mobile phones after purchasing tickets and entering the theatre. This arrest comes in response to ongoing demands from the film industry for stricter action against such offenders. The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Supriya Menon, the producer of the film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

Stephen, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was caught yesterday while recording Raayan. The theatre manager and others noticed the suspicious activity and alerted the police, leading to Stephen's arrest. He is currently being questioned in Kochi.