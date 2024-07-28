Dulquer Salmaan rings in 41st birthday amid new film release and family trip

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 41st birthday today. This milestone coincided with another significant achievement in his career: the release of the title track from his pan-Indian film 'Lucky Bhaskar.' This movie marks around 40 films in his impressive acting journey, making this occasion even more special.

Currently, Dulquer is on a trip with his family. The actor's journey happened to align with his birthday, and SriLankan Airlines extended their warm wishes to him, expressing joy in being part of his celebration. The airline noted how excited they were to be involved in Dulquer's special day as he travelled from Chennai to the Maldives via Colombo.

Accompanying Dulquer on this memorable trip were his wife and daughter, Maryam. A heartwarming photo captured the moment Dulquer cut a birthday cake with his daughter on his lap, adding a personal touch to the festivities.