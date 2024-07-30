Is Devadoothan's 4K re-release worth the hype? A fresh look at the timeless classic

When 'Devadoothan,' starring Mohanlal, originally hit theatres 24 years ago, many missed the chance to experience this cult classic on the big screen. Now, the film returns in stunning 4K quality, offering a rare opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to see it in all its cinematic glory.

Surprisingly, 'Devadoothan' struggled at the box office during its initial release, despite its compelling storyline and outstanding music by Vidyasagar. The film's intricate plot and captivating score have since earned it a dedicated following.

For those who have only ever seen 'Devadoothan' on television and for a new generation unfamiliar with the movie, this re-release is a thrilling chance to experience its magic in theatres as it was meant to be seen.

The story centres around Vishal Krishnamoorthy (Mohanlal), an award-winning musician, who returns to his alma mater to direct a musical. Years earlier, he was expelled by Madam Angelina Ignatius (Jaya Prada) for supposedly playing a forbidden musical instrument, the Seven Bells, which he insisted played by itself. As Vishal hears the same haunting melody once more, he sets out on a journey to unravel the mystery behind the Seven Bells.

One of the most exciting aspects of the movie's re-release is how lifelike the characters and locations appear on the big screen, thanks to the high-definition upgrade. The colour grading has been subtly enhanced, offering better clarity and visual appeal.

For those familiar with the original 'Devadoothan,' a significant change in the re-release is the removal of numerous scenes. Director Sibi Malayil had noted before the re-release that 30 minutes of footage were cut based on audience feedback. Jagathy Sreekumar's entire role has been omitted, leaving no trace of his character in the updated version.

Watching the movie on the big screen is a refreshing experience, and the rendition of 'Entharo Mahanu' is sure to give every Malayali goosebumps. However, for those seeing the film for the first time, the numerous cuts may prevent them from fully grasping the essence of the story, as some edits come across as abrupt. For instance, the film omits the details of why and how Vishal is persuaded to return to his college. One moment, he's expressing his dislike for the college and his refusal to go back, and the next, he’s arriving on campus. This abrupt transition might leave audiences feeling disconnected and confused about his sudden change of heart. Another example is the omission of the reason why Vishal visits Father Stheva. Instead, we are only shown Vishal going to Father Stheva, who then informs him about Aleena and Maheshawar.

Despite that, the movie remains as enchanting as ever. Mohanlal and Jaya Prada, along with the mesmerizing music, form the film's core. Even though the movie is primarily a musical drama—quite distinct from the contemporary fare of the Malayalam film industry—the concept and emotions of Devdoothan continue to feel refreshingly new.