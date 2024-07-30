Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dulquer’s next Telugu film titled ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’. Check out this first look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2024 04:42 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan. Photo: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan
Topic | Entertainment News

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salman who has charmed the Telugu audience with his impeccable performance in movies like ‘Mahanati,’ ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Kalki’ is gearing up for yet another Telugu outing. He has been able to win the hearts of the Telugu audience within a short span of time.
Dulquer will be associating with filmmaker Pavan Sadineni who is known for his incredible cinematic vision and narration. The official announcement of the new movie was made on Dulquer’s birthday. The crew revealed the title of the movie by releasing an attractive first look poster.
The movie titled ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’ is a big budget project bankrolled jointly by Sandeep Gannam and Ramya Gannam. Meanwhile, noted production companies like Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media will be presenting the movie.

Dulquer in ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’ poster. Photo: Instagram

More details about this much anticipated movie are likely to be revealed soon. Besides Telugu, ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’, conceived as a pan Indian project will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam too. Sabari is the film’s PRO.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE