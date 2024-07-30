Dhanush under scrutiny: TFPC calls for producer consultation before new projects

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has announced a temporary halt on the commencement of all new film projects starting from August 16. All film-related activities will be paused from November 1. This decision aims to clear the backlog of films stuck in various stages of production and to address the rising costs of filmmaking, particularly due to increasing artist remuneration and other expenses.

A recent meeting in Chennai brought together representatives from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association. Several resolutions were passed during this meeting to address current issues in the industry.

One key issue discussed was the problem of actors and technicians abandoning ongoing projects after receiving advances, which leads to significant financial losses for producers. To mitigate this, the council decided that any actor or technician who has received an advance must complete their current project before starting a new one.

Actor Dhanush was specifically mentioned during the meeting. The council advised producers to consult with the Tamil Film Producers Association before engaging him for new projects. This follows a claim by Sri Thenandal Films in 2023, alleging that Dhanush accepted an advance from them but did not show up for the shoot. The council emphasized the need for producers to verify the status of advance payments with the association before proceeding with new projects involving the actor.

From November 1, the TFPC will suspend all film-related activities, including shooting. This pause aims to restructure and regulate expenditures, especially those related to actors’ salaries and other production costs, to ensure the financial stability of the Tamil film industry.