Megastar Mammootty and his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan have collectively donated a sum of Rs 35 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as part of the rehabilitation measures for the victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy. Speaking to the media, the actor said he will contribute more, if needed. “At the moment, I have only contributed a small amount for the relief measures. I will contribute further, if the need arises. They are all people just like us and they need our help. Their lives have changed drastically in a matter of two days. So, it is up to us to assist them now,” he said.

Mammootty has donated Rs 20 lakh, while Dulquer gave away a sum of Rs 15 lakh for the cause. Many celebrities are coming forward with financial assistance. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya also donated Rs 25 lakh to the CMDRF.

Nazriya with Fahadh. Photos: Instagram

“We write to you with a heavy heart for the people of Wayanad. The ongoing efforts of our government alongside volunteers, rescue teams and organisations involved in providing aid and support to the affected communities have been commendable. The dedication and resilience of our have people have been truly inspiring and we feel complelled to extend our support during this challenging time. To aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts, we are making a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the CMDRF. We hope this modest contribution will help provide necessary assistance to those in dire need. Our thoughts and prayers are with our people as we navigate through this difficult period. Together, may we endure and overcome," the statement read.